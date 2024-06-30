Listen Live
Indy Man Charged After Fishers Taco Bell Robbery and Chase

In an interview with police, Nance confessed to the robbery, auto theft, and firing a shot.

Published on June 30, 2024

FISHERS, IND –An Indianapolis man is facing several charges after police say he robbed a Taco Bell drive-thru early Sunday morning and led police on a car chase before firing his gun. Police arrested Fredrick Nance with the help of a police K9 after he led them on a short foot chase.
Around 1:30 a.m., Fishers Police received a call reporting that three men went to the drive-thru window and demanded cash at gunpoint. One of the men, identified as Fredrick Nance, stole a car from an employee and drove southeast on Allisonville Road.

Officers responding to the robbery call located Nance driving the stolen blue Dodge Challenger. During the chase, Nance fired his gun once. In an interview with police, Nance confessed to the robbery, auto theft, and firing a shot. He is being held on 12 preliminary charges.
Nance had several pieces of evidence belonging to the victims. A handgun used in the crime was found near where Nance was taken into custody. The handgun, a Glock, had a machinegun conversion device attached.

