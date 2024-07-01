Listen Live
Community Connection Monday, July 1st, 2024

Published on July 1, 2024

Community Connection Monday, July 1st, 2024

We kick off a new month with a great show! First, Attorneys Tyjuan Garrett and Rob Bohannan join the show with reactions to today’s Supreme Court ruling. Then, we open the lines as we talk with our listeners about last week’s Presidential Debate, as well as new laws taking effect in Indiana today! Finally, Jennifer Adamany of the BBB returns with her monthly Scam Alert Report!

