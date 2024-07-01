Community Connection Monday, July 1st, 2024
We kick off a new month with a great show! First, Attorneys Tyjuan Garrett and Rob Bohannan join the show with reactions to today’s Supreme Court ruling. Then, we open the lines as we talk with our listeners about last week’s Presidential Debate, as well as new laws taking effect in Indiana today! Finally, Jennifer Adamany of the BBB returns with her monthly Scam Alert Report!
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024
-
Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Community Connection Friday, June 7th, 2024
-
Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night