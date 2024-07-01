Listen Live
Local

Hoosiers Spend Hundreds of Dollars in Energy Costs Each Month

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
House buy real estate sign money finance

Source: alexsl / Getty

STATEWIDE — Hot, humid weather means you’ve probably cranked up the air conditioner, which is also costing you money. When it comes to energy costs, Indiana ranks right around the middle of all 50 states.

That comes from a study conducted by financial web site Wallet Hub, which gathered statistics on each state’s monthly energy bills. That includes electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

Indiana ranks 20 out of 50, which means you’re not spending the most on electricity or natural gas, but you’re also not saving a lot of money either. Indiana spends a total of $645 a month on all energy sources, with $156 of that total coming from electricity usage, $89 coming from natural gas, $194 coming from motor fuel, and $206 from home heating oil.

This is a quick breakdown from Wallet Hub’s study, with the total cost of energy usage included:

Highest Energy Costs          Lowest Energy Costs

1. Wyoming ($1,591)           41. California ($476)

2. North Dakota ($840)        42. Louisiana ($474)

3. Iowa ($798)                     43. Colorado ($470)

4. Montana ($787)               44. Florida ($462)

5. Minnesota ($782)            45. Mississippi ($457)

6. Massachusetts ($759)     46. Nebraska ($453)

7. Connecticut ($750)          47. Texas ($437)

8. Alaska ($716)                   48. Kansas ($436)

9. South Dakota ($709)        49. Arizona ($400)

10. Virginia ($694)               50. New Mexico ($376)

Wallet Hub says inflation is also a factor in increased energy costs, which means it’s going to cost more money to use that AC.

The post Hoosiers Spend Hundreds of Dollars in Energy Costs Each Month appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hoosiers Spend Hundreds of Dollars in Energy Costs Each Month  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis
Events

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

Inspire U Graphics 2 Radio One Indy 2022
Inspire U

Inspire U: One On One With Phony Ppl

10 items
Music

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

Lifestyle

Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable | Dr. Willie Jolley

News

Charles Barkley To Retire From ‘Inside The NBA’ Next Season

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close