Listen Live
Local

Pawn Shop Employee Arrested for Stealing Guns and Selling Them to Pay for Vacation

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

LAWRENCE — A Lawrence pawn shop employee has been arrested for stealing guns from his place of employment and then selling those guns to pay for a vacation.

On June 26th a manager of the EZ Pawn called Lawrence police when they discovered several firearms had been missing from the pawn shop’s back room. A total of 19 guns were missing and the manager checked surveillance video to see that an employee, Myron Anderson, had been taking guns from the store.

Police say that Anderson admitted to stealing 12 of the 19 missing guns. Anderson says he kept two of them and then sold 10. The money from selling those guns went towards paying for a trip to Jamaica.

He also says that when attempting to sell the final gun on June 23rd, he was robbed with the gun and his cell phone being stolen.

Anderson is facing 12 counts of theft. If convicted he could receive up to six years in prison.

He may also face federal charges for trafficking stolen weapons, though those charges have yet to be announced.

It is still unknown what happened to the additional seven guns missing from the pawn shops back room.

The post Pawn Shop Employee Arrested for Stealing Guns and Selling Them to Pay for Vacation appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pawn Shop Employee Arrested for Stealing Guns and Selling Them to Pay for Vacation  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis
Events

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

Inspire U Graphics 2 Radio One Indy 2022
Inspire U

Inspire U: One On One With Phony Ppl

10 items
Music

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

Lifestyle

Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable | Dr. Willie Jolley

News

Charles Barkley To Retire From ‘Inside The NBA’ Next Season

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close