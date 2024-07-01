Pawn Shop Employee Arrested for Stealing Guns and Selling Them to Pay for Vacation

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LAWRENCE — A Lawrence pawn shop employee has been arrested for stealing guns from his place of employment and then selling those guns to pay for a vacation.

On June 26th a manager of the EZ Pawn called Lawrence police when they discovered several firearms had been missing from the pawn shop’s back room. A total of 19 guns were missing and the manager checked surveillance video to see that an employee, Myron Anderson, had been taking guns from the store.

Police say that Anderson admitted to stealing 12 of the 19 missing guns. Anderson says he kept two of them and then sold 10. The money from selling those guns went towards paying for a trip to Jamaica.

He also says that when attempting to sell the final gun on June 23rd, he was robbed with the gun and his cell phone being stolen.

Anderson is facing 12 counts of theft. If convicted he could receive up to six years in prison.

He may also face federal charges for trafficking stolen weapons, though those charges have yet to be announced.

It is still unknown what happened to the additional seven guns missing from the pawn shops back room.

