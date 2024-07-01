Listen Live
The Impact Of A Goal vs A Promise | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.01.24
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of A Goal vs A Promise”

 

This is Doctor Willie John and we recently talked about goals and commitments in marriage and life and how goals are good for business. But to make a marriage successful, it takes more than a goal. It takes a commitment, which is a promise. Every year I set a goal to lose weight and I keep trying to get back to the way that I was when I got married. I have yet to hit my goal. Yet I set the goal have not hit it, but I did make a goal, but not a promise.  

See when I got married, though, I made a promise to love and honor and respect my wife. For better or for worse, Richard or poor. And I’ve kept that promise. Goals are good for business, but promises and commitments make the difference in marriage. I encourage you to make the commitment. And work on it to make your marriage last.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Impact Of A Goal vs A Promise | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

