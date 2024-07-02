Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024

Published on July 2, 2024

Community Connection Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024

Are Black Voters losing confidence in President Biden? Join us on this Tuesday edition of Community Connection as we open the lines and receive insight from our listeners!

