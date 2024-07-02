Listen Live
Man Shot by Indy Police, No Officers Hurt

Published on July 2, 2024

Gun in Vermont Street IMPD Shooting

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot by police on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on West Vermont Street near Lynhurst Drive. This is just a few blocks away from I-465. Indianapolis Metro Police say the man had a gun and pointed it at the officers on scene, which led to the shooting.

Police have posted a picture of what appears to be the suspect’s gun.

No officers were hurt. West Vermont Street will be closed between Lynhurst and Cossell Drive for the next few hours.

Expecting to hear more information from police later today.

The post Man Shot by Indy Police, No Officers Hurt appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

