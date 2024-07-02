“Taste of the Fair” Menu Revealed for the 2024 State Fair

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — You will be able to sample some unique foods and drinks during this year’s State Fair, including a Bloody Mary topped with some of your favorite snacks.

The fair has released its list of featured menu items for this year’s “Taste of the Fair.” The list includes:

All-American Mary – Urick Concessions

Aloha Hot Honey Chicken Nachos – Urick Concessions

– Urick Concessions Bratzilla – Urick Concessions

– Urick Concessions Chili Cheese Empanada – Newfields

Chili Cheese Frito Corn in a Cup – Wilson Concessions

– Wilson Concessions Chocolate Caramel Coffee Float (The Triple C Float) – Hook’s Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain

– Hook’s Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake – R & W Concessions

Cookie Butter Elephant Ear – Urick Concessions

Fried Ice Cream Cone – Freud Family Foods

– Freud Family Foods Fried Sugar Biscuit n’ BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce – Nitro Hog BBQ

– Nitro Hog BBQ Grilled Cheese Slammer – Freund Family Food

Spicy Pickle Pizza – Swains Concessions

– Swains Concessions Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings – Urick Concessions

– Urick Concessions Sun King’s State Fair Pickle Beer – Sun King Brewing

Sweet & Spicy Swine Pizza – Ginocchios Pizza

Sweet Chili Suga Daddy Sub – Gobble Gobble Food Tuck

– Gobble Gobble Food Tuck The Korean Corn Dog – Meatball Factory LLC

– Meatball Factory LLC The Godfather Egg Roll – J & J A Taste of Home Catering & Food Truck

Find the complete “Taste of the Fair” menu, along with all item descriptions, here.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair will run from August 2nd through the 18th at the State Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is The Art & Nature of Fun.

