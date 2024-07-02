Listen Live
Local

“Taste of the Fair” Menu Revealed for the 2024 State Fair

Published on July 2, 2024

Indiana State Fair - The State That Grew Basketball Themed

INDIANAPOLIS — You will be able to sample some unique foods and drinks during this year’s State Fair, including a Bloody Mary topped with some of your favorite snacks.

The fair has released its list of featured menu items for this year’s “Taste of the Fair.”  The list includes:

  • All-American Mary – Urick Concessions
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

  • Aloha Hot Honey Chicken Nachos – Urick Concessions
  • Bratzilla – Urick Concessions
  • Chili Cheese Empanada – Newfields
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

  • Chili Cheese Frito Corn in a Cup – Wilson Concessions
  • Chocolate Caramel Coffee Float (The Triple C Float) – Hook’s Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain
  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake – R & W Concessions
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

  • Cookie Butter Elephant Ear – Urick Concessions
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

  • Fried Ice Cream Cone – Freud Family Foods
  • Fried Sugar Biscuit n’ BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce – Nitro Hog BBQ
  • Grilled Cheese Slammer – Freund Family Food
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

  • Spicy Pickle Pizza – Swains Concessions
  • Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings – Urick Concessions
  • Sun King’s State Fair Pickle Beer – Sun King Brewing
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

  • Sweet & Spicy Swine Pizza – Ginocchios Pizza
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

  • Sweet Chili Suga Daddy Sub – Gobble Gobble Food Tuck
  • The Korean Corn Dog – Meatball Factory LLC
  • The Godfather Egg Roll – J & J A Taste of Home Catering & Food Truck
Image of 2024 "Taste of the Fair" Menu Item

Find the complete “Taste of the Fair” menu, along with all item descriptions, here.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair will run from August 2nd through the 18th at the State Fairgrounds.  This year’s theme is The Art & Nature of Fun.

The post “Taste of the Fair” Menu Revealed for the 2024 State Fair appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

