Listen Live
Local

Charity Event Allows People Chance to Ride in IndyCar at IMS

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration a United Way of America logo seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — If you want to fly around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while also raising money for a good cause, the United Way of Central Indiana and the Indy Racing Experience have the opportunity for you.

United Way announced on Tuesday that registrations were open for their “Speed for Community Need” event that is scheduled for October 9th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Those who register will commit to raising $1,500 dollars for the United Way, and as a reward for the charitable efforts they will get to be the passenger in an official IndyCar for two laps at 180 mph around the IMS. The email states that the car will be driven by “a professional IndyCar driver.”

In order to participate individuals must be 18 or older and meet the height and weight requirements of the Indy Racing Experience. That means people must be under 6’5″ and weigh less than 250 pounds.

Raised fund will be put toward helping the United Way’s mission of fighting homelessness in the Central Indiana area.

The post Charity Event Allows People Chance to Ride in IndyCar at IMS appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Charity Event Allows People Chance to Ride in IndyCar at IMS  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis
Events

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

Inspire U Graphics 2 Radio One Indy 2022
Inspire U

Inspire U: One On One With Phony Ppl

10 items
Music

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

Lifestyle

Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable | Dr. Willie Jolley

News

Charles Barkley To Retire From ‘Inside The NBA’ Next Season

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close