Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim

Published on July 2, 2024

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.

Source: (Photo by Indiana DNR.)

 

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers have identified a body recovered by DNR divers around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night from Patoka Lake in Orange County.

The body was identified Tuesday as 24-year-old Xavier Richardson from Indianapolis. Autopsy results are pending.

According to Conservation Officers, a swimmer disappeared under the surface of the water near the Painter Creek boat ramp around 6 p.m. Sunday.

 

 

 

Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim  was originally published on wibc.com

