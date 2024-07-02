Listen Live
Anderson Man Faces Child Sex Crime Charges

Published on July 2, 2024

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man charged with child molestation has been accused of sexually assaulting children for years.

Kevin Germain, 41, is accused of raping children over a dozen times dating back to 2016. Court documents say two children, a boy and a girl, came forward to police and the Indiana Department of Child Services. The boy explained how Germain made him perform “sexual acts” and then gave him candy.

The boy said this happened around a dozen times over the last seven years.

The girl told police that Germain raped her several times with the most recent happening in June. She also said Germain showed her videos of people with no clothes on and then told her to not say anything to anyone because he did not want to go back to prison.

Kevin Germain was convicted of battery with a deadly weapon back in 2011. He spent four years in prison.

Germain has apparently denied the children’s accusations. He faces felony charges of child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor.

The post Anderson Man Faces Child Sex Crime Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

