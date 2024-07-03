Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

Published on July 3, 2024

Community Connection Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

Newly appointed IndyGo President Jennifer Pyerz joins us today on Community Connection as we discuss her vision for IndyGo’s future, the new Rapid Transit Lines, and more!

