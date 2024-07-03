INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a girl told them that she had been raped in a dorm room during a summer camp program at IU Indianapolis.
Officers learned about the possible rape Tuesday.
At this time, they believe a boy may have raped the girl Saturday. It is not yet clear how old the girl and her possible attacker were.
If you know anything about this, please call campus police at 317-274-2058, or contact Crime Stoppers.
The post IUPD Investigating Possible Rape of Summer Camp Student appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IUPD Investigating Possible Rape of Summer Camp Student was originally published on wibc.com
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024
-
Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest
-
Inspire U: One On One With Phony Ppl
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!