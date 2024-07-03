IMPD: Two People Arrested for Tuesday Robbery and Shooting

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police say two people have been arrested following a robbery and shooting that left one man hurt early Tuesday morning.

Officers found the injured man on a sidewalk on North College Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital in “serious but stable condition.”

Tips from community members helped IMPD find their suspects – 20-year-old David Tillman and a 17-year-old boy – inside an apartment. There, they claim they also found drugs.

Camera footage indicates that one of the two suspects had taken the victim’s gun, which led to a fight and, eventually, the shooting.

Tillman was apparently already wanted in Marion County for parole violations. He had previously been convicted of Rape and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.

