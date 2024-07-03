INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police say two people have been arrested following a robbery and shooting that left one man hurt early Tuesday morning.
Officers found the injured man on a sidewalk on North College Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital in “serious but stable condition.”
Tips from community members helped IMPD find their suspects – 20-year-old David Tillman and a 17-year-old boy – inside an apartment. There, they claim they also found drugs.
Camera footage indicates that one of the two suspects had taken the victim’s gun, which led to a fight and, eventually, the shooting.
Tillman was apparently already wanted in Marion County for parole violations. He had previously been convicted of Rape and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.
The post IMPD: Two People Arrested for Tuesday Robbery and Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: Two People Arrested for Tuesday Robbery and Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024
-
Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest
-
Inspire U: One On One With Phony Ppl
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!