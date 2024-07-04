Battle For The Mind, Body, And Spirit: The Evangelism Of Christian Battle Rap

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Backpack rap. Dirty South. Boom bap. No matter your geographical affiliations or introduction to the sound, hip hops roots are embedded in our America today. With so many styles and sub-genres within the culture we know and love, the place of battle rap within the four walls has become a hot discussion amongst church and youth leaders nationwide. Given its meteoric rise in the past decade, and ministry potential both in and outside of the church, a few consistent names have emerged from within the Christian helm.

Regardless if you are a seasoned elite or a newcomer to the Christian battle rap scene, we all can agree: there’s a lyrical learning curve with battle rap! Here are four of some of CHH’s most respected pens in the CHH battlegrounds to check out for yourself.

1. A. Ward (Kansas City, MO)

As one of the most respected pens in the battle rap arena, rapper A. Ward can be consistently named as one of the top battlers, both secular and Christian. With almost 100 career battles, including most recently against Cali Smoov, A. Ward is a voice that can be counted on to bring aggressive bars backed by truth.

2. Loso (Tampa, FL)

Having battled and won against some of the most prolific names in battle rap such as Chess, T-Top, Danny Myers, and Daylyt, Loso has easily garnered attention for his consistency in preparation, and rebuttal game. His witty rhyme schemes and bravado delivery make Loso a very potent battler, with around 50 battles under his belt, his arc can only reach higher.

3. Th3 Saga (Queens, NY)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJVDe5u29d/

With an undeniably East Coast steez, The Saga is one of the most lyrical battlers the craft has to offer. With 74 battles under his belt, including most recently against Saflare Sole on June 7th, Saga stays busy by offering his web of metaphors, references, and punchlines to engage the listener, and freeze the opponent.

4. Street Hymns (Dallas, TX)

After growing up in New Jersey and being introduced to the roots of hip hop via mid 2000s Christian collective Cross Movement, Street Hymns took that sound and culture with him when he moved to Texas at age eight. Ever unafraid to share the truth expressively, Street Hymns is a newer battler with around 50 battles, but has become a consistent and heavy voice in the Christian and secular rap circuits.

The Evangelism Of Christian Battle Rap

Battle rap has its roots in the underground music scene, but this does not prevent it from being an effective tool for ministry. These brave artists are often squaring up against some of the worst opponents the world has to offer; after all, these men are public with their faith, and welcome the shots. With names like “Atheist” and “Demon,” some of these battlers have tried to intimidate just from their names alone.

Forming rebuttals and relevant, piercing responses on the spot with the leading of the Holy Spirit is a skill not every rapper wields, much less every believer. And for many in the battle rap arena, only other battle rappers will reach them. The dedication to the craft and culture come second to the gospel.

For us, I conclude with this: As long as the method lends to reaching hearts for the Lord, and not just to impress the ears and eyes of man, Christian battle rap can definitely continue to carve itself a healthy niche in the worlds of hip hop and gospel music, as it has and continues to do. It offers a unique arena for souls to be won, intricately weaving literary genius and aggression with intelligence, cultural relevance, and wisdom.

The ultimate battle is for hearts. Christian battle rap is introducing us to using bars, to break bars away.

DON’T MISS…

R&B Singer Ciara Hops On Remix To Hulvey’s “Altar”

20 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs Giving God His Props

Tems Breaks Kirk Franklin’s Winning Streak For BET Gospel Award

Megan Thee Stallion Shares How Therapy Transformed Her Life

Battle For The Mind, Body, And Spirit: The Evangelism Of Christian Battle Rap was originally published on elev8.com