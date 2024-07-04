Listen Live
Fourth Of July Gas Price Wars: The Cost Of Gas Bound To Increase Soon

Published on July 4, 2024

STATEWIDE — Gas prices may seem expensive, but they are actually good in comparison to other states.

The average price for gas as of early Thursday morning is $3.51 a gallon for unleaded, according to GasBuddy-dot-com. The cheapest gas in the state is in the Newburgh and Evansville area where gas prices are well below 3-dollars a gallon.

“What goes down often goes up again every one to two weeks,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said. “Right now, we are enjoying the downside of that, but it is only a matter of time before those prices get another boost.”

DeHaan says right now gas is “cheaper” in Indiana because gas stations are in a price war and lowering prices further than they should. This means prices are certain to increase once the holiday weekend is over.

Still, he says even if gas prices are still expensive for some Hoosiers, it likely won’t impact the plans of millions of people to travel to their holiday destination.

“I don’t think gas prices are going to be a big determining factor for travel,” DeHaan said. “I think Americans are probably more nauseated by inflation, hotels, the other portions of the road trip.”

Gas prices in Kentucky are lower than Indiana, hovering at $3.37 per gallon.

