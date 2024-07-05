Listen Live
1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Thursday Night Shooting

Published on July 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead, and three others were injured in a shooting on the city’s west side on Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Questend Drive South on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wound injuries. The victims were taken to local hospitals.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim remains in stable condition.

Officers dispatched to Eskenazi Hospital located a third person with gunshot wound injuries. Officers believe the third victim’s injuries to be related to the Questend Drive South incident. This individual remains in stable condition.

