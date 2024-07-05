Listen Live
July 4th SWAT Standoff Ends with Suspect Shooting Himself

Published on July 5, 2024

Police Tape

INDIANAPOLIS — A SWAT team standoff on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday led to a suspect shooting himself, say police.

Indianapolis Metro Police were tracking a man Thursday afternoon around East 20th Place. The man has several warrants and is wanted in a firearms investigation. When an officer tried to move in on the suspect on foot, the man shot at police.

Police lost track of the man for a while but eventually tracked him down to a home on Hawthorne Lane near the intersection of East 21st and Emerson Avenue just down the road from I-70. IMPD called in drones, K9s, and SWAT team negotiators.

“IMPD crisis negotiators at the scene communicated with the suspect via telephone for several hours, attempting to build rapport and get him to surrender peacefully,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Tanya Terry at a Thursday evening press conference, “the suspect refused to surrender, and IMPD SWAT eventually pushed open the door to the residence using an armored vehicle.”

Police tried to make another attempt at communication, said Deputy Chief Terry. The man set off fireworks inside of the home to try and keep the cops back.

Police moved through the smoke and found their suspect, gun in his lap, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputy Chief Terry refused to clarify where the wound was located.

The man is in critical condition at the hospital.

