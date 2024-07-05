Listen Live
Local

IU Athletics Coach Ron Helmer Dead at 77

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
IU flag

Source: (Photo: ICON-Sportswire/Michael Allio)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana University Athletics coach Ron Helmer died in Bloomington Thursday at the age of 77.

Helmer coached IU Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field from 2007 to 2022, during which time he mentored more than 50 Big Ten champions.  He also worked at Georgetown University for 37 years.

IU VP and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson says, “He not only added…to our programs’…success, but he was also a leading voice and advocate among our coaching family.”

The longtime coach’s family is inviting you to attend a visitation service Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Funeral Chapel in Bloomington.

Helmer’s funeral service will then be held Wednesday afternoon at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church.

If you are inclined to send flowers, his family is asking that you donate to Miles for Myeloma instead.  Learn more about that event here.

Addresses:

Miles for Myeloma – IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

c/o IU Foundation

P.O. Box 7072

Indianapolis, IN 46207

 

The Funeral Chapel

3000 East 3rd Street

Bloomington, IN

 

Sherwood Oaks Christian Church

2700 East Rogers Road

Bloomington, IN

The post IU Athletics Coach Ron Helmer Dead at 77 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IU Athletics Coach Ron Helmer Dead at 77  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

10 items
Music

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

Inspire U: ONE ON ONE With Bryson Tiller
Inspire U

Inspire U: ONE ON ONE With Bryson Tiller

Inspire U Graphics 2 Radio One Indy 2022
Inspire U

Inspire U: One On One With Phony Ppl

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Preparing for Covid & Flu Season – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Navigating Open Enrollment for 2024 – Presented by Eskenazi Health for 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close