Listen Live
News

Community Connection Monday, July 8th, 2024

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Monday, July 8th, 2024

Join us today on Community Connection as we open with a powerful message from Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III about our upcoming election. Then, we welcome Coburn Place’s Director of Supportive Services Tracy Clark to the show as she highlights Coburn Place’s Virtual Lemonade Stand!

Watch Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III’s Message: www.youtube.com

Learn More About Coburn Place’s Virtual Lemonade Stand: www.coburnplace.org/lemons

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Entertainment

Erica Reed on Her Musical Journey, Empowering Women, and New Single “The Blood of Jesus”

Local

Indianapolis DPW Closing Recycling Drop-Off Location on South Side

Lifestyle

A Winning Stalemate Strategy | Dr. Willie Jolley

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 26th, 2024

Local

State Museum to Host Adults-Only Summer Camp

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close