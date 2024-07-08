Community Connection Monday, July 8th, 2024
Join us today on Community Connection as we open with a powerful message from Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III about our upcoming election. Then, we welcome Coburn Place’s Director of Supportive Services Tracy Clark to the show as she highlights Coburn Place’s Virtual Lemonade Stand!
Watch Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III’s Message: www.youtube.com
Learn More About Coburn Place’s Virtual Lemonade Stand: www.coburnplace.org/lemons
