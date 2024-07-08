Exploring The Spiritual Significance Of Hajj And Umrah Rituals

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Hajj and Umrah are Islamic pilgrimages that, despite their differing rituals and significance, both serve to draw believers closer to Allah. Both traditions are known as Sunnah (sayings and practices) of the Prophet Muhammad, who practiced both throughout his lifetime, making the traditions an integral part of Islamic worship and devotion, and reinforced their significance by inspiring Muslims to follow in the Prophet’s footsteps. Through the practices of Hajj and Umrah, Pilgrims are offered spiritual merit and the opportunity to renew their body, mind, and spirit.

Spiritual Significance Of Hajj And Umrah Rituals

Although both rituals play an integral role in the spiritual and mental well-being of Muslims, they are quite different. Hajj, which is commonly known as “the sacred pilgrimage” and the fifth pillar of Islam, is obligatory for every Muslim at least once in their lifetime. The ritual is longer in duration and is performed by millions of Muslims around the world each year in Makkah during the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

Similar to Hajj, Umrah is a pilgrimage that holds a great amount of significance, but is considered the “lesser” of the two. During Umrah, Muslims travel to the city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia to seek forgiveness and make du’a (prayer) as they communicate closely with Allah. Both pilgrimages have specific steps that must be executed in order to properly perform the rituals that will be followed during the spiritual experience.

Keep scrolling to dive deeper into the steps performed during Hajj and Umrah.

Steps to Performing Hajj:

Reassume Ihram and your intention to perform Hajj.

Following morning prayer, Pilgrims must travel to Mina, a town in Mecca to perform ritual prayers for the entire day.

From Mina, Pilgrims will travel to Arafat where they will recite Istaghfar and make supplications. Upon arriving to Arafat, they will stand before Allah from noon to sunset making prayers and observing near Jabal-al Ramah.

After sunset, Pilgrims travel to Muzadalifah for the night before the following days rituals of stoning the devil (Pilgrims pick up 49 pebbles).

Following the stoning they will leave for Mecca before sunset and head back to Mina to perform a ritual with stones.

Seven stones are thrown at a stone structure where this ritual is completed at noon each day, beginning on day 11 and 12. All Pilgrims are required to leave for Mecca by noon on the 12th day.

Animal sacrifice takes place where Pilgrims can purchase a sacrifice voucher or coupon, allowing the sacrifice to be made in their name. The animal (camel or lamb) is butchered and sent off to a Middle Eastern country or fed to the less fortunate.

Men get their hair completely shaved or hair should be clipped, whereas women are forbidden to shave their head and can only have a lock or strand clipped. This symbolizes one’s detachment from physical appearances.

Perform acts of devotion and worship towards Allah, referred to as Tawaf and Sa’i.

The stone ritual is repeated from Day 11 and 12, facing the main pillar with Mecca on the left and Mina on the right.

While thanking Allah for everything over the course of the days, Pilrgrims perform the final step referred to as the farewell Tawaf.

Steps to Performing Umrah:

1. Hiram (Sacred State): Pilgrims prepare themselves to make pilgrimage by entering into Ihram by fully cleansing their bodies, wearing Ihram (the cloth uniform usually worn with no undergarments), and making their intentions clear.

2. Tawaf: Enter the Holy Mosque (Al Masjid Al Haram) and perform Tawaf (worship and devotion) while circling the Kaaba seven times in a counterclockwise direction.

3. Sa’i: Walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwah beside the Kaaba, sa’i (running) is performed by the Pilgrims.

4. Taqseer: Following the conclusion of Umrah, men are required to shave their head bald and women are required to cut off a short lock of hair prior to exiting Ihram.

SEE ALSO:

Black Muslim Leadership Council Hopes To Empower Black Muslims To Take Political Action

Traditional Eid al-Fitr Foods To Break Fast With

Exploring The Spiritual Significance Of Hajj And Umrah Rituals was originally published on elev8.com