Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.08.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Struggle For Success Is Worth It”

I’ve been talking about struggle and the positive impact struggle can have on your future. I was out one morning for a jog and ran by an older gentleman who said young man, good to see you continue to come on and exercise because everything good, even good health comes with the struggle. 

I realized he was right because everything good that I’ve had in my life has come with the struggle I had to struggle to work my way through college. I had to struggle to start my business, I had to struggle to write my books and then each level of trouble, I came out better.  

So as we go through this time of struggle, I want to encourage you to keep fighting because your life will be better after the struggle than it was before it started.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Entertainment

Erica Reed on Her Musical Journey, Empowering Women, and New Single “The Blood of Jesus”

Local

Indianapolis DPW Closing Recycling Drop-Off Location on South Side

Lifestyle

A Winning Stalemate Strategy | Dr. Willie Jolley

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 26th, 2024

Local

State Museum to Host Adults-Only Summer Camp

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close