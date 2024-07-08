PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS –A woman who was involved in a crash and shooting on the city’s west side died after being taken off life support.

The shooting happened on Friday morning near 18th and Harding. Treasure Gray was driving, and her vehicle crashed following the shooting. Another car collided with an IndyGo bus.

Police recovered a gun from that car and are looking into whether it was the weapon used in Gray’s shooting.

Over the weekend, Gray’s family and friends gathered at the crash site for a vigil in her memory.

Police are still investigating, and the circumstances remain unclear.

The post Woman in Crash and Shooting Taken off Life Support appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman in Crash and Shooting Taken off Life Support was originally published on wibc.com