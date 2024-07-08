Listen Live
Local

What Summer Study Committees Hope to Accomplish in Indiana

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indiana Statehouse

Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEWIDE— The Indiana legislative session gets started in January. That is when lawmakers vote on which bills will be signed into law, but there’s a process before that which happens over the summer.

Summer study committees will meet and discuss a variety of topics that they believe will affect Hoosiers. Republican House Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers says these committees are crucial to helping legislators gather information and build on ideas.

“Legislators will tackle a variety of issues in the months ahead in preparation for next year’s budget session. I’m grateful to have a deep bench of talented and knowledgeable members who I know will work hard to find solutions to the challenges facing Hoosiers because that’s what our constituents expect and deserve,” said Huston.

Huston said these committees will discuss a variety of things like health care costs, education, artificial intelligence, and public safety.

State Representative Cory Criswell of Middleton will serve on the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation.

“Lawmakers work year round to recognize and address statewide issues. Summer Study Committees are just another aspect of the important work done throughout the year that allows us to take a closer look at issues, collaborate with policy experts, and hear from the public. Our constituents deserve results, which is why these committees are a great way to lay the groundwork for new legislation,” said Criswell.

In his committee, Criswell says their goal is to review procedures, develop recommendations and ensure driver safety for all Hoosiers.

Committee hearings are typically held at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

The post What Summer Study Committees Hope to Accomplish in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

What Summer Study Committees Hope to Accomplish in Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Entertainment

Erica Reed on Her Musical Journey, Empowering Women, and New Single “The Blood of Jesus”

Local

Indianapolis DPW Closing Recycling Drop-Off Location on South Side

Lifestyle

A Winning Stalemate Strategy | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 26th, 2024

Music

Tamela Mann Readies her upcoming studio album Live Breathe Fight

Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close