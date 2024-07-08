What Summer Study Committees Hope to Accomplish in Indiana

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE— The Indiana legislative session gets started in January. That is when lawmakers vote on which bills will be signed into law, but there’s a process before that which happens over the summer.

Summer study committees will meet and discuss a variety of topics that they believe will affect Hoosiers. Republican House Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers says these committees are crucial to helping legislators gather information and build on ideas.

“Legislators will tackle a variety of issues in the months ahead in preparation for next year’s budget session. I’m grateful to have a deep bench of talented and knowledgeable members who I know will work hard to find solutions to the challenges facing Hoosiers because that’s what our constituents expect and deserve,” said Huston.

Huston said these committees will discuss a variety of things like health care costs, education, artificial intelligence, and public safety.

State Representative Cory Criswell of Middleton will serve on the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation.

“Lawmakers work year round to recognize and address statewide issues. Summer Study Committees are just another aspect of the important work done throughout the year that allows us to take a closer look at issues, collaborate with policy experts, and hear from the public. Our constituents deserve results, which is why these committees are a great way to lay the groundwork for new legislation,” said Criswell.

In his committee, Criswell says their goal is to review procedures, develop recommendations and ensure driver safety for all Hoosiers.

Committee hearings are typically held at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

