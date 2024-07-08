Gospel legend Bebe Winans recently joined the “Get Up Mornings” show to discuss his latest projects, his health journey, and updates on his family. Winans introduced his new song, “Father in Heaven,” sharing his deep love and appreciation for God. “When you love someone, you should tell them why you love them,” Winans explained. “I love God with all my heart because He first loved me. ‘Father in Heaven’ is my way of expressing that love and appreciation.”

Winans also talked about his role in the TV show “Mind Your Business,” where he plays a character named Henry. Initially hesitant about acting, Winans was encouraged by Denzel Washington, who told him he had acting chops. “I used to believe in staying in my lane as a singer,” Winans said. “But years ago, Denzel Washington told me I had acting chops and should give it a try. So, I stepped into this role and am having a great time.”

Bebe Winans Discusses New Projects, Health Journey, and Family on Get Up Mornings

He recounted his recent live performances in South Africa, where he performed four sold-out shows in 12,000-seat arenas. “It had been nine years since I performed there, and the arenas were sold out. It was an incredible experience,” he shared. When asked about an upcoming tour, Winans expressed his reluctance about the term “tour” but confirmed he would be performing in several cities, including Chicago, New York, and DC, starting in July.

Winans also announced that his production “Born for This” is set to debut on Broadway next spring. “It’s all about having faith and patience,” he said. “We’re very excited about it.”

He shared insights into his health journey, revealing that he now runs eight miles a day. “If you had told me years ago that I’d be running eight miles a day, I wouldn’t have believed it. But I’ve realized the importance of health, especially to do what God has called me to do.”

Winans provided an update on his family, sharing that his mother is doing well but is tired of driving, so they are arranging car service for her. “Everyone is healthy and doing great,” he said.

