Attica Woman Accused of Stealing 50K From Old Job

Published on July 8, 2024

ATTICA, Ind. — A woman from Attica has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her old job.

An investigation into Rhonda Wade, 51, began in April, when Indiana State Police detectives in Lafayette were contacted by HC Garage. The company, which is based in Wlliamsport, conducted an internal financial review and found it was missing around 50-thousand-dollars.

Detectives believe Wade wrote several unauthorized checks and deposited them into her own bank account while she was working for HC Garage between 2022 and 2024.

Rhonda Wade was arrested Sunday night.

“She was taken into custody on that charge of theft of 50-thousand dollars or greater, which is a level 5 felony,” says Indiana State Police Sergeant Jeremy Piers.

Wade went without any trouble and is now sitting in the Warren County Jail.

Attica Woman Accused of Stealing 50K From Old Job  was originally published on wibc.com

