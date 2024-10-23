New Christmas Music Releases to Look Forward to This Holiday Season

Music lovers, get ready for a slew of new tunes this holiday season.

The soundtrack for the most wonderful time of the year is getting a boost as some of the biggest names in the industry release new Christmas music this year. Fans can look forward to fresh sounds and reissues of nostalgic classics for their holiday party playlists.

Below are some of the artists – and albums – that promise to make this holiday season all the more festive.

1. Jonathan McReynolds – Red and Green

Gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds is set to brighten the holiday season with his new album, “Red and Green.” Known for his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, McReynolds brings a modern twist to traditional Christmas music. Expect a blend of original songs and classic holiday favorites that reflect his unique style, celebrating both the joy and meaning of the season.

2. Anthony Evans – The Greatest Gift

Another anticipated release is “The Greatest Gift” by Anthony Evans. This album promises to resonate with listeners through its powerful messages and uplifting arrangements. Evans, known for his unique voice and dynamic performances, will likely deliver a blend of contemporary gospel and holiday classics that will inspire during the festive season.

3. Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love

Adding her powerful vocals to the mix, Jennifer Hudson is releasing “The Gift of Love.” Fans can expect her to infuse her signature style into traditional holiday songs, making this album a must-listen. Hudson’s ability to convey deep emotion through her singing will undoubtedly add new dimension to beloved Christmas classics.

4. Pentatonix – O Holy Night

A cappella sensation Pentatonix is back with their rendition of “O Holy Night.” Known for their intricate harmonies and innovative arrangements, Pentatonix has become synonymous with holiday music. Their fresh take on this timeless carol is sure to be a highlight of the season.

5. CeCe Winans – Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album

Gospel legend CeCe Winans is also joining the holiday music scene with her new album, “Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album.” Winans’ soulful voice and her ability to connect with listeners will make this album a rich addition to any holiday playlist. Expect a mix of joy-filled songs that celebrate the true spirit of Christmas.

6. Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas 30th Anniversary Edition

No Christmas season is complete without the iconic Mariah Carey. This year marks the 30th anniversary of her classic album “Merry Christmas,” and to celebrate, she is releasing a special anniversary edition. This reissue will include the beloved original tracks along with new recordings and remixes.

7. New Edition – Christmas All Over The World Reissue

Fans of R&B will be thrilled with the reissue of New Edition‘s “Christmas All Over The World.” This classic holiday album brings a blend of smooth vocals and festive spirit, perfect for those cozy holiday gatherings. The reissue offers fans a chance to relive the magic of New Edition’s Christmas music, making it a nostalgic addition to any collection.

8. Boyz II Men – Christmas Interpretations Reissue

Similarly, Boyz II Men are releasing a reissue of their classic holiday album “Christmas Interpretations.” Known for their smooth harmonies and soulful renditions, this reissue will remind listeners of the timeless appeal of their music.

