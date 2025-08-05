Man Sentenced to 90 years for Double Murder
Man Sentenced to 90 years for Double Murder Over Lawn Care Dispute
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is sentenced to 90 years in prison for a double fatal shooting which started from a dispute about lawn care.
On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Michael Hendricks received his sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder.
48-year-old James McGuire was found shot and killed at a home on the southeast side of Indianapolis on March 28. David Doty was also shot and later died from his injuries at a hospital.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the shooting occurred over a $40 lawn care bill. Police said Hendricks also raised his gun at them which led to an IMPD officer shooting him.
Man Sentenced to 90 years for Double Murder Over Lawn Care Dispute was originally published on wibc.com
