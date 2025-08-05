Man Sentenced to 90 years for Double Murder Over Lawn Care Dispute

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is sentenced to 90 years in prison for a double fatal shooting which started from a dispute about lawn care.

On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Michael Hendricks received his sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder.

48-year-old James McGuire was found shot and killed at a home on the southeast side of Indianapolis on March 28. David Doty was also shot and later died from his injuries at a hospital.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the shooting occurred over a $40 lawn care bill. Police said Hendricks also raised his gun at them which led to an IMPD officer shooting him.

