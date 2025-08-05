Listen Live
Local

Mother and Young Son Found Dead in Greenwood

Autopsies are planned to help figure out how they died

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Greenwood Police
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

GREENWOOD, Ind –A mother and her 3-year-old son were found dead inside their Greenwood home Monday morning.

Police were called to check on someone at a house on Greenway Street, near U.S. 31 and Smith Valley Road, just before noon. When officers went inside, they found two people dead.

The Johnson County Coroner later identified them as 33-year-old Karon Clay and her son, Karter. Both lived in the home.

Autopsies are planned to help figure out how they died. Investigators are still working on the case.

Mother and Young Son Found Dead in Greenwood  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close