Mother and Young Son Found Dead in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind –A mother and her 3-year-old son were found dead inside their Greenwood home Monday morning.
Police were called to check on someone at a house on Greenway Street, near U.S. 31 and Smith Valley Road, just before noon. When officers went inside, they found two people dead.
The Johnson County Coroner later identified them as 33-year-old Karon Clay and her son, Karter. Both lived in the home.
Autopsies are planned to help figure out how they died. Investigators are still working on the case.
