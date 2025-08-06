Listen Live
Indiana to House 1,000 ICE Detainees in 'Speedway Slammer' Expansion

Published on August 6, 2025

Source: CC/DHS/Tia Dufour / CC/DHS/Tia Dufour

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a significant new partnership with the state of Indiana, leading to a major expansion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention space. The Miami Correctional Facility is set to add 1,000 new beds for ICE detainees.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem officially announced the expansion, which has been colloquially dubbed the “Speedway Slammer” – a name that likely pays homage to Indiana’s rich motorsports heritage. This facility will specifically house individuals described by DHS as “some of the worst of the worst” criminal offenders apprehended by ICE.

“COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds,” said Secretary Noem. “Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun emphasized the state’s commitment to this initiative. “Indiana is not a safe haven for illegal immigration. Indiana will fully partner with federal immigration authorities as they enforce the most fundamental laws of our country,” Governor Braun stated. He added, “We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership. Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.”

This agreement was made possible by the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which fully funded the 287(g) program and allocated resources for 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize in detaining and deporting high-priority offenders. The collaboration between federal, state, and local partners, including the Indiana Department of Corrections, aims to strengthen immigration law enforcement and enhance public safety.

