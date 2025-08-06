Listen Live
IMPD Responds to Multiple Overnight Shootings with Injuries

At least three shootings were reported between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning around Indianapolis.

Published on August 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating at least three shootings from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

IMPD said none of the shootings were fatal but multiple injuries have been reported.

The first shooting happened on Indy’s west side near 18th Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive. A man was shot by someone and then taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated.

Not long after, another man who had been shot was dropped off at Methodist Hospital. Both are believed to be in stable condition.

Police said they found a pickup truck possibly connected to the second victim at a nearby White Castle parking lot.

“They (officers) located the vehicle that dropped him off and it also has bullet holes in it,” Capt. Don Weilhammer told WISH-TV.

In a separate shooting at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man told officers he was sitting in his car at Maple Creek Apartments near Michigan Street and North Holt Road when he was shot at. As he was driving away from the area, he crashed into an apartment building, but is expected to recover.

The most recent shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue not far from the Indianapolis Zoo. A man told officers he was walking down the street when he was shot. He is reportedly in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to any of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Responds to Multiple Overnight Shootings with Injuries  was originally published on wibc.com

