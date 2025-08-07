Eli Lilly Says Their Obesity Pill led to More Than 12% Weight Loss
Eli Lilly Says Their Obesity Pill led to More Than 12% Weight Loss in Late-Stage Trial
INDIANAPOLIS–Eli Lilly says their obesity pill led to more than 12% weight loss in closely watched late-stage trial, paving way for approval.
Patients taking the pill called orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 receptor, lost almost 12% of their body weight, or roughly 27 pounds, at 72 weeks, study results show. The highest dose of the pill helped nearly 60% of patients lose 10% or more of their body weight.
In addition to weight loss, orforglipron also led to reductions in cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure.
“With orforglipron, we’re working to transform obesity care by introducing a potential once-daily oral therapy that could support early intervention and long-term disease management, while offering a convenient alternative to injectable treatments,” Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., executive vice president and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said in a release.
Lilly plans to submit orforglipron for regulatory review by the end of 2025. The trial began in 2023 and involved 3,127 adults with obesity, or overweight with a weight-related medical problem and without diabetes.
Lilly has offices in 18 countries and is headquartered in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly Says Their Obesity Pill led to More Than 12% Weight Loss in Late-Stage Trial was originally published on wibc.com
