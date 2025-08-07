Explosion Reported in Noblesville,
Chemical Feed Explosion at Water Treatment Plant in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Indiana American Water says they had to temporarily shut down their downtown Noblesville water treatment plant on Wayne Street Thursday afternoon. They said there was a chemical feed explosion at the facility around 1:15 p.m.
The Noblesville Fire Department was immediately called to assist. No injuries were reported, but one employee was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
Investigators say there is no indication that water service has been affected or disrupted. Noblesville is served by three water treatment systems and can maintain water service.
“Company leadership and personnel are actively investigating the incident and assessing any potential impacts to the local water distribution system. We remain committed to maintaining safe and reliable water service to the customers and communities we serve,” said Joel Reuter, external affairs manager at Indiana American Water, in a Thursday news release.
