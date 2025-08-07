Listen Live
Local

Explosion Reported in Noblesville,

Chemical Feed Explosion at Water Treatment Plant in Noblesville

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Noblesville Fire, explosion
Noblesville Fire Department

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Indiana American Water says they had to temporarily shut down their downtown Noblesville water treatment plant on Wayne Street Thursday afternoon. They said there was a chemical feed explosion at the facility around 1:15 p.m.

The Noblesville Fire Department was immediately called to assist.  No injuries were reported, but one employee was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Related Stories

Investigators say there is no indication that water service has been affected or disrupted.  Noblesville is served by three water treatment systems and can maintain water service.

“Company leadership and personnel are actively investigating the incident and assessing any potential impacts to the local water distribution system. We remain committed to maintaining safe and reliable water service to the customers and communities we serve,” said Joel Reuter, external affairs manager at Indiana American Water, in a Thursday news release.

Chemical Feed Explosion at Water Treatment Plant in Noblesville  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close