Listen Live
Local

Police Say What Caused a Jeffersonville House Explosion

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurry Ambulance
Source: (PHOTO: )

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. –– Investigators have figured out the cause of the home explosion in Jeffersonville in late July this year.

Jeffersonville police said on Friday a gas leak inside a home caused the explosion and damage of the home on Washington Way, near Presidential Place and Alexander Court.

Related Stories

Officers arrived at the scene, and they spotted the home in flames and five people injured. All five victims were all taken to a hospital.

The excess gas originated from inside the home, eliminating any issues with external gas lines and the gas infrastructure in the neighborhood.

Investigators address prior public speculation that an external gas line issue was to blame, stemming from a 2019 explosion at a nearby home. However, police say that is not the case because the gas leak started inside the home.

Police say if you smell gas inside any building, exit immediately, and call 911.

Police Say What Caused a Jeffersonville House Explosion  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close