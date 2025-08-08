Police Say What Caused a Jeffersonville House Explosion
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. –– Investigators have figured out the cause of the home explosion in Jeffersonville in late July this year.
Jeffersonville police said on Friday a gas leak inside a home caused the explosion and damage of the home on Washington Way, near Presidential Place and Alexander Court.
Officers arrived at the scene, and they spotted the home in flames and five people injured. All five victims were all taken to a hospital.
The excess gas originated from inside the home, eliminating any issues with external gas lines and the gas infrastructure in the neighborhood.
Investigators address prior public speculation that an external gas line issue was to blame, stemming from a 2019 explosion at a nearby home. However, police say that is not the case because the gas leak started inside the home.
Police say if you smell gas inside any building, exit immediately, and call 911.
Police Say What Caused a Jeffersonville House Explosion was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center