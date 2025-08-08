Listen Live
Two Indiana Fever Guards Out for Rest of Season

Indiana Fever Guards Colson and McDonald Out for Rest of Season

Published on August 8, 2025

Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Christian Petersen

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever announced on Friday that two of their guards will have to miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season.

Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson both got injured during the team’s game against the Phoenix Mercury Thursday night. It was a game the Mercury won 95-60.

Colson sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee during the first quarter of the game, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter. McDonald was averaging 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game. Colson was averaging two points per game.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark has missed more than half the season (17 games), which is the longest absence of her playing career. Clark has been a WNBA All-Star twice and was the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The Fever are 17-14. They face the 8-22 Chicago Sky Saturday at 8 pm. You can hear that game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

