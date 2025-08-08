Listen Live
Indiana Agencies Cut Spending

Published on August 8, 2025

Landscape photo of Indiana's Statehouse, with each government center on opposing sides.
Source: PHOTO: Donnie Burgess

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s state agencies are in the midst of a major belt-tightening effort, with many now getting approval for their plans to navigate significant spending cuts. A recent budget cycle led lawmakers to impose an effective 10% spending reduction on most agencies.

These cuts, consisting of a 5% appropriation cut and another 5% held in reserve by the State Budget Agency, required agencies to submit “strategic spending reduction plans” by the end of June.

The Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA) is expecting to save more than $2 million by eliminating a number of consulting and software contracts. According to Commissioner Brandon Clifton, the department will now conduct a “robust look” at any new contract to ensure it stays within the new budget.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith’s office, which oversees the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), has also made a series of cuts. ISDA saved money by letting a law firm contract expire, instead opting to hire an in-house general counsel and rely on the Attorney General’s office when necessary. The department also eliminated six vacant positions, limited staff travel for events and conferences, and canceled a subscription to a policy monitoring tool.

The Office of Community and Rural Affairs, also under Beckwith’s oversight, is eliminating four positions and putting a hold on non-critical technology and equipment upgrades.

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation faced one of the most drastic cuts—an 85% reduction to its budget. As a result, the agency laid off three employees and will not rehire five open positions. To further conserve funds, the director of the Lincoln Amphitheatre will be paid from a separate historic site account.

The budget pressure comes as the Election Division faces significant costs from recent court rulings, including an estimated $145,000 expense from a Supreme Court decision and another $100,000 per year for specialized software for certain voters.

