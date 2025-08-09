Listen Live
The Choir Room Debuts New Single with Fred Hammond

Published on August 9, 2025

According to the bellereport.com

The Choir Room

Debuts New Single with Fred Hammond

Evening of Praise and Worship

The Choir Room, led by three-time GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Dwan Hill, debuted a new single, “Love Never Fails,” featuring Gospel music legend Fred Hammond. The single and title track comes from the group’s forthcoming album Love Never Fails, to be released August 22nd via Centricity Music.  Recorded live at various locations during The Choir Room’s tour earlier this year, the album enlists some of the biggest artists across CCM, Gospel, and Worship to create a body of work that is moving and unique.  Listen to “Love Never Fails” HERE.

