Calls for Congress to Pass John Lewis Voters Act

According to the bellereport.com

On 60th Anniversary of Voting Rights Act the People’s Agenda

Calls on Congress to Pass John R. Lewis

Voting Rights Advancement Act

On the 60th anniversary of the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA), the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda (People’s Agenda), led by executive director Helen Butler, is calling on Congress to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, reintroduced last week by U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. The bill would restore the full protections of the VRA and safeguard voters from discriminatory practices such as improper voter purges, racially biased maps, and other barriers to free and fair elections.

“For six decades, the Voting Rights Act has served as a promise to protect the most sacred pillar of our democracy, the right to vote,” said Butler, an internationally recognized leader on voting rights. “But after the Supreme Court’s Shelby v. Holder decision gutted key provisions of the VRA, we’ve witnessed a dangerous backslide. That’s why passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is not only necessary—it’s urgent.”