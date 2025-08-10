Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Calls for Congress to Pass John Lewis Voters Act

Calls for Congress to Pass John Lewis Voters Act

Published on August 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

According to the bellereport.com

On 60th Anniversary of Voting Rights Act the People’s Agenda

Calls on Congress to Pass John R. Lewis

Voting Rights Advancement Act

Jayla Jackson March On For Voter Rights Rally

On the 60th anniversary of the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA), the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda (People’s Agenda), led by executive director Helen Butler, is calling on Congress to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, reintroduced last week by U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. The bill would restore the full protections of the VRA and safeguard voters from discriminatory practices such as improper voter purges, racially biased maps, and other barriers to free and fair elections.

“For six decades, the Voting Rights Act has served as a promise to protect the most sacred pillar of our democracy, the right to vote,” said Butler, an internationally recognized leader on voting rights. “But after the Supreme Court’s Shelby v. Holder decision gutted key provisions of the VRA, we’ve witnessed a dangerous backslide. That’s why passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is not only necessary—it’s urgent.”

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close