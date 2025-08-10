Marvin Sapp Receives 2025 Dove Award Nomination

Listen Live
Published on August 10, 2025

Internationally celebrated Gospel recording artist Marvin Sapp is among the prestigious list of 2025 Dove Award nominees. The nomination is especially significant for Sapp: he received a Traditional Gospel Album of the Year nomination for his 16th album Then & Now – which was released on his independent label Elev8 Media & Entertainment.  

