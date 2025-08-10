According to the bellereport.com

Marvin Sapp

Receives 2025 Dove Award Nomination

For 16th Album, Then & Now

Internationally celebrated Gospel recording artist Marvin Sapp is among the prestigious list of 2025 Dove Award nominees. The nomination is especially significant for Sapp: he received a Traditional Gospel Album of the Year nomination for his 16th album Then & Now – which was released on his independent label Elev8 Media & Entertainment.