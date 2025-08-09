Listen Live
Parents Charged with Murder Following 6-Year-Old's Death

Published on August 9, 2025

Cheyenne and Franklin Elmore
Source: Booking Photo / Elkhart Police

ELKHART, Ind. – A Baugo Township couple has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son.

The Baugo Township Fire Department was called to a residence on County Road 22 on August 3 for a report of a boy who was unconscious and breathing. The parents, Franklin and Cheyenne Elmore, told first responders that the boy’s injuries were self-inflicted, but medical staff at Elkhart General Hospital where he later died, doubted the claim.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit says the boy was found with multiple injuries and bruising. According to case documents, investigators found dozens of photos and videos on the parents’ phones that they say captured the abuse. Messages between the couple also allegedly pointed to a history of abuse.

Authorities say surveillance footage from the night the boy was taken to the hospital shows Franklin Elmore forcefully slamming the boy to the ground. The boy became unconscious, and investigators say Franklin cleaned up the room before calling 911 approximately 10 minutes later.

Both Franklin and Cheyenne Elmore are each facing one count of felony murder.

