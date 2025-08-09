1 Dead, 2 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash Friday Evening
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and two other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s far east side on Friday.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 9500 block of East 10th Street friday evening. When they arrived, they found a Nissan sedan and a Jeep SUV that had been involved in a collision.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and female passenger of the Jeep were both taken to a hospital in stable condition. The IMPD’s Fatal Crash Team is now leading the investigation.
1 Dead, 2 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash Friday Evening was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center