Listen Live
Local

Humidity is Here to Stay

Published on August 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS Indianapolis Saturday 8-9
Source: NWS / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS– Central Indiana residents can expect more warm and humid weather today and tomorrow.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s, with heat index values making it feel like the mid-90s. The humidity will continue tonight, with lows in the low 70s.

Looking ahead, the chance for rain returns to the forecast next week. While an isolated shower is possible on Monday, a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. No severe weather is expected just yet.

Related Stories

Temperatures will see a slight dip but will remain in the uncomfortably warm range, consistently hovering in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity is also expected to stick around, not only for this week but going into next week as well.

Humidity is Here to Stay  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close