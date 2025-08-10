Listen Live
Local

Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting

Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting, Person of Interest Surrenders

Published on August 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

SPENCER, Ind.–Two people were killed in Owen County Saturday afternoon.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Office says they were called about a report of gunfire and they told to go to a home north of Spencer. Both people were found shot and killed in the driveway.

The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Fauber and 46-year-old Grantham Adam Chandler.

The Martinsville Police Department later released a statement saying that they were informed that a boy had walked into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department lobby and said there was a criminal incident in Owen County. 

Related Stories

That boy has been detained as a person of interest. Police say they can’t divulge anymore information about the boy since he is a juvenile.

Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting, Person of Interest Surrenders  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close