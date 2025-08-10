One Person Shot in Carmel, Police Searching for Suspects
CARMEL, Ind.–One person was injured in a shooting in Carmel on Saturday.
The Carmel Police Department says they responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive around 5:30 pm. That’s in between 126th street and Carmel Drive.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Investigators say the suspects have left the area. Carmel Police call the investigation “active and ongoing.”
One Person Shot in Carmel, Police Searching for Suspects was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center