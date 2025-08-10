Listen Live
One Person Shot in Carmel, Police Searching for Suspects

Published on August 9, 2025

Shooting in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind.–One person was injured in a shooting in Carmel on Saturday.

The Carmel Police Department says they responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive around 5:30 pm. That’s in between 126th street and Carmel Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Investigators say the suspects have left the area. Carmel Police call the investigation “active and ongoing.”

