Five Teenagers Arrested After Carmel Shooting
CARMEL, Ind — Five teenagers were arrested after a shooting on Golfview Drive Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds who was hospitalized. Several suspects ran off after the shooting.
Police say the teens are between 14 and 17 years old. Charges include robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery, firearm possession, and intimidation.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if they face adult charges.
Five Teenagers Arrested After Carmel Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center