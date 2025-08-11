Five Teenagers Arrested After Carmel Shooting

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

CARMEL, Ind — Five teenagers were arrested after a shooting on Golfview Drive Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds who was hospitalized. Several suspects ran off after the shooting.

Police say the teens are between 14 and 17 years old. Charges include robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery, firearm possession, and intimidation.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if they face adult charges.

