Caitlin Clark Sidelined for Wings Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are 18-14 after beating the Chicago Sky 92-70 on Saturday.
They practiced at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday as they prepare to take on the Dallas Wings Tuesday evening at 7:30.
Head coach Stephanie White said on Monday that point guard Caitlin Clark is progressing from a right groin injury and began full-court running last week. However, Clark has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup, and White is not sure when she will return.
The Fever signed point guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract Sunday. She is a 2019 All-Star and averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds during her 11-year career.
