Listen Live
Local

Conviction Upheld for Woman Who Shot at Police in Bikini

Appeals Court Upholds Conviction of Zionsville Woman Who Shot at Police While Wearing Bikini

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Zionsville Woman Arrested
WISH-TV

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — While running from police in 2023, a Zionsville woman shot at a Whitestown Police Department officer. Lauren Cupp was convicted for the shooting, but asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn her conviction; the Boone County Circuit Court on Friday denied her request.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood provided more information into the shooting in a Monday press release. Eastwood said that Cupp was wanted prior to the shooting for a trespassing and battery case in Hancock County.

Related Stories

On Memorial Day 2023, officers told News 8 that Cupp fled from police trying to serve a warrant at her home in the Royal Run subdivision. During the chase, and only 20 feet away from her children, Cupp fired a handgun at the Whitestown police officer while in a bikini.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Eastwood said that after the shooting, Cupp ran into a wooded area. She was then tracked down by the Zionsville Police Department K-9 unit.

The Court of Appeals rejected Cupp’s request, saying there was enough evidence to convict her for shooting. Cupp claimed double jeopardy, but “her actions constituted distinct acts of resistance,” Eastwood said.

Cupp was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Appeals Court Upholds Conviction of Zionsville Woman Who Shot at Police While Wearing Bikini  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close