Listen Live
Local

Officers Acted in Self-Defense in Chesterton Shooting, Prosecutors Say

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chesterton Shooting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

CHESTERTON, Ind. — You may remember the fatal police shooting in Chesterton. Porter County Prosecutors said in a press release on Monday about what led up to it.

Officers acted in self-defense during the shooting on June 18th and that officers were originally responded to “an unwanted person at the Hilton Garden Inn.”

Related Stories

Hotel employees say 45-year-old Joseph Gerber had been on the property overnight without being a registered guest and was armed with a gun.

When officers attempted to get Gerber to leave and ask for his ID, he got angry and ran east on Gateway Boulevard.

After Gerber shot an officer, police returned fire. However, investigators say Gerber died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The officer who was shot has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Prosecutors say Gerber had methamphetamine on him and had an active warrant on his arrest, which was why he ran from police.

“Without any question Officer Mancera and Lieutenant Virijevich acted in self-defense in that they were not only protecting themselves but also numerous members of the public,” Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said in a press release.

Officers Acted in Self-Defense in Chesterton Shooting, Prosecutors Say  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close