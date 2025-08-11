Listen Live
Local

Former Anderson Police Officer Accused of Distributing Cocaine

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

ANDERSON, Ind.–Former Anderson police officer Ty’Ray Wilson, 29, is accused of distributing cocaine and using a gun during drug deals.

Wilson resigned from the Anderson Police Department on the same day he was arrested, which was August 5. Prosecutors say the charges stem from information provided by a confidential informant who had known Wilson for years and witnessed him using cocaine in public.

Law enforcement says they conducted controlled purchases of cocaine from Wilson, with the informant cooperating with police.

Related Stories

They also claim they have video evidence that shows Wilson with a semi-automatic handgun during a drug transaction, implicating him further.

Another man named Duncan Harmon is also facing the same federal charges because police say he helped Wilson with his cocaine distribution scheme.

Former Anderson Police Officer Accused of Distributing Cocaine  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close