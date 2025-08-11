Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Both the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Notre Dame came in 6th while Indiana is 20th.

The Top 5 are Texas (#1), Penn State (#2), Ohio State (#3), Clemson (#4), and Georgia (#5). The SEC leads all conferences with 10 teams in the preseason Top 25, most ever by a conference and one more than a year ago. The SEC has four teams in the top 10 for the second straight year.

The Big Ten, which has won the past two national championships, has two of the top three teams in the poll for the third straight year and six in the Top 25 for the third year in a row.

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Notre Dame is in the preseason top 10 for the third time in four years. Indiana is ranked in the preseason AP poll for just the fourth time in program history.

Indiana had a scrimmage over the weekend. IU Head Coach Curt Cignetti said Monday that he saw some things he likes and other things he doesn’t like.

“Like almost every first scrimmage we’ve ever had, there were too many missed assignments. There was good, there was bad, and there was ugly. The effort and competition, though, was good,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti said there was offensive success last week in practice, but there is still plenty of work to do.

“We can’t let mental fatigue precede physical fatigue. When guys start to get a little gassed, they can’t give in. 98% of this game is between your ears,” said Cignetti.

Indiana’s first game of the season is August 30th vs Old Dominion at 2:30 pm. Notre Dame starts their season August 31st against Miami at 7:30 pm.

Notre Dame #6, Indiana #20 in Preseason AP College Football Poll was originally published on wibc.com